Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with highest annual economic growth in Q2, 2021

The Gross Domestic Product increased by 13.2% in the European Union and by 13.6% in the euro area in Q2, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the member countries with the highest economic growth being Spain (19.8%), France (18.7%), Hungary (17.7%), Italy (17.3%), Portugal (15.5%), Belgium (14.5%) and Romania (13.6%), shows data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Growth follows the annual decline of 1.3% in Q1, 2021 in the EU and the euro area.

No data are available for Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia. All EU Member States reported increases in Q2, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

According to Eurostat data, in Q2, 2021, compared to the previous three months, the GDP increased by 1.9% in the European Union and by 2% in the euro area, after a decline of 0.1% recorded in Q1, 2021 in the EU and 0.3% in the euro area. Romania's economy grew by 1.8% in Q2, 2021, compared to the previous three months, after an advance of 2.5% in Q1, 2021.

In Q2, 2021, compared to the previous three months, the US economy grew by 1.6% (after an advance of 1.5% in Q1, 2021), and compared to the same period in 2020, the US GDP recorded an expansion of 12.2% (after an advance of 0.5% in Q1, 2021).

According to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in Q2, 2021, Romania's GDP increased by 1.8%, compared to the previous quarter, on a seasonally adjusted series, and compared to the same quarter in 2020 the economy increased by 13.6%, Agerpres informs.