Eurostat: Romania has one of the highest growths in terms of retail sales in May

In May 2021 compared with May 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 9.0% in the euro area and by 9.2% in the EU, compared to same interval in 2020, with Romania being among the EU member states with the highest growth, show data released on Tuesday by the official statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat).

Among member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in total retail trade were registered in Bulgaria (+23.9%), Ireland (+22.4%) and Malta (+22.0%). The only decrease was registered in Germany (-0.9%).

In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 25.0% for automotive fuels, by 15.0% for non-food products and by 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco.In May 2021, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade rose by 4.6% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with April 2021, while, in April 2021, the retail trade volume decreased by 3.9% in the euro area and by 3.6% in the EU.In the EU the volume of retail trade increased by 8.5% for non-food products and by 6.8% for automotive fuels, while it decreased by 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco.Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in France (+9.9%), the Netherlands (+9.3%) and Estonia (+8.1%). Decreases were observed in Latvia (-3.9%), Finland (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-0.7%).