Eurostat: Romanians spend 135 euro on average for a holiday, the lowest amount in the EU

EU residents spent 377 euro for a vacation in 2017 on average, while the residents of Romania ranked last, with a 135-euro average allotted for their holidays, according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday. 

The biggest spenders in Europe in terms of vacations are the residents of Luxembourg, with a 769-euro average for a holiday in 2017, followed by those of Austria (641 euro) and those of Malta (633 euro). On the opposite end there are those from Hungary (161 euro for a vacation in 2017), Latvia (155 euro), Bulgaria (153 euro) and Romania (135 euro). 

The Eurostat data also show that in only eight of the 28 EU member states more than half of the total expenses on tourism were made in domestic destinations. Romania is a leader in this chapter (where 79 percent of the 2.245 billion euro of the total tourism expenses were made in domestic destinations), followed by Greece (76pct), Spain (66pct), France and Portugal (both with 65pct), Bulgaria and Italy (both with 64pct).

AGERPRES

