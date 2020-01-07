 
     
EU's chief negotiator Barnier, PM Orban highlight importance of withdrawal agreement

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

During a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, and Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized "the importance of the withdrawal agreement, especially for the protection of citizens' rights," the European official wrote on Twitter.

"Friendly meeting today with PM Ludovic Orban & team. We highlighted the importance of the withdrawal agreement, especially to protect citizens' rights. The EU is preparing for the future relationship negotiations [with London]. Dialogue & transparency remain key for unity," Barnier noted.

