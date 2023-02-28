Event dedicated to women's contribution to sustainability hosted at Cotroceni Palace, with President Iohannis attending

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, March 1, in the event Women in Sustainability, which will be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The meeting scheduled at noon will bring to the foreground the contribution of women, including those who are at the beginning of their careers, to the promotion and achievement of Romania's sustainability goals, the Presidential Administration informs.

The event will be attended by women with a substantial involvement in the promotion of sustainability in the public, associative, financial and business, educational and research sectors.

According to the Presidential Administration, women already play a key role in the adaptation to climate change, the energy transition, the green economy or environmental and climate education.

"President Klaus Iohannis has been a constant supporter of the involvement of women in political, economic and social life, and the event hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace will focus on sustainability, a relatively new field, but relevant for long-term sustainable development. The major challenges related to limiting climate change, sustainable economic growth or reducing pollution require everybody's contribution, women and men alike. In this regard, the discussions between the guests from the country and abroad will facilitate the exchange of opinions and best practices regarding the more consistent participation of women to the decision-making processes and sustainability-related policies," the cited source states. AGERPRES