'Everything will not be fine' documentary by Adrian Pirvu, Helena Maksyom, to premiere at TIFF

The debut documentary "Totul nu va fi bine" (Everything will not be fine), directed by Adrian Pirvu and Helena Maksyom, will have its world premiere today at the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), in the "Romanian Film Days" section.

The feature film will be presented at 21:30hrs at Cosbuc (the yard of the George Cosbuc Collegiate High Schoool) in the presence of the director and the protagonist Adrian Pirvu. A second run is scheduled for Wednesday, at 11:45hrs at UBB (Babes-Bolyai University), according to organisers.The documentary signed by Adrian Pirvu and Helena Maksyom (screenplay and direction) will be previewed in Constanta and Bucharest, after which it will run outdoors in Bucharest, Arad, Iasi, Brasov, Timisoara, and Targu Mures.On August 12, from 20:30hrs, the documentary will run at the Garden with Movies - Cinema & More in Bucharest, preceded by a discussion with Adrian Pirvu, moderated by critic Ileana Birsan."Everything will not be fine" is a road movie in which a half-blind director and his girlfriend try to discover the effects of Chernobyl on them. They know people affected by the 1986 nuclear disaster and, as they discover the impact of Chernobyl on an entire generation, their health problems worsen and complicate their plans.Pirvu was born in the year of the Chernobyl disaster. His mother believed that Adrian's glaucoma and partial blindness were caused by her visit to Ukraine when she was six months pregnant. He is almost 30 years old - he is alone and confused. After her mother tells her the story of his birth, he decides to go to Ukraine to make a film about those affected by the disaster and find a way to reconcile with himself. In Kiev, he meets Helena, who grew up in the country severely affected by the nuclear accident, and she becomes a partner in making the documentary."Everything will not be fine" is a Hi Film production, co-produced with TATO FILM and microFILM, with support from Romania's National Filmmaking Centre (CNC), the Ukrainian Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation.