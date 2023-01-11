Executive updates military rank pay, professional rank wages for military and policemen

The Government updated on Wednesday the amount of the military rank pay or professional rank wage held by the military personnel, policemen or penitentiary policemen, respectively, Gov't Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced, told Agerpres.

"The Government has approved the update of the amount of the military rank pay or the professional rank wage held by the military personnel, policemen or penitentiary policemen, respectively. It is an update that has not been done since 2018 and which establishes the new amounts of the military rank pay and professional rank wages held by the military personnel, policemen and penitentiary policemen," Carbunaru told a new conference on Wednesday, held at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that the update was made in proportion to the development of the gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment.

In a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) regarding this topic, it is shown that the impact on the incomes of the respective military personnel within the ministry will stand between 227 lei for the rank of soldier and 442 lei for the rank of general.