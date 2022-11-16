Exhibition celebrating 50th anniversary since adoption of World Heritage Convention - open at Parliament

The exhibition called "The Convention regarding the world, cultural and natural heritage - 50 years" opened on Wednesday, in the lobby of the plenary hall of the Deputies' Chamber.

Organised by the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the relation with UNESCO, together with the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, in partnership with Romfilateria, the event is celebrating the 50th anniversary since the adoption of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

The head of the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the relation with UNESCO, deputy Ana-Maria Catauta stated that there is a need "for more pragmatism" and "a greater coordination and continuity" in respect to the protection of the Romanian heritage, Agerpres informs.

Secretary General of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO Madlen Serban stated that "putting Romania on the map of the planet is not a purpose in itself, but it is that of making the communities' and people's lives more happy, more rich and show what Romania means at global level."

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Simona-Mirela Miculescu, the Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO, conveyed a recorded message in which she called for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention through a unanimous commitment to consider the Romanian heritage as "one of our main priorities."

Ambassador of the French Republic Laurence Auer showed that it's paramount for Romania to continue to preserve the intangible heritage.

The French diplomat thanked our country, which, in 2019, when holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, after the Notre-Dame fire, supported and participated financially in the renovation of the famous monument.

The National News Agency AGERPRES is media partner of the event.

At the initiative of the Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the relationship with UNESCO, the UNESCO World Heritage Day is celebrated in Romania every year on 16 November.

Until now, Romania registered in the heritage list seven cultural sites: Churches of Moldavia, Monastery of Horezu, Villages with Fortified Churches in Transylvania, Dacian Fortresses of the Orastie Mountains, Historic Centre of Sighisoara, Wooden Churches of Maramures, Rosia Montana Mining Landscape, as well as two natural sites: the Danube Delta and the Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe.