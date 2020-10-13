Expert Forum: Competitors contribute over 185 mln lei to campaign for local elections

Competitors contributed significant amounts to the electoral campaign for the local elections, respectively over 185 million lei, although 2020 is a difficult year from an economic point of view, and the limitations related to the campaign through street events or actions should have led to the limitation of the amounts spent by political parties, Expert Forum said in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Expert Forum published the report on the monitoring of the financing of the electoral campaign for the 2020 local elections, according to the data containing the contributions of the candidates and political parties published by the Permanent Electoral Authority on October 1.

Among the main conclusions of the report is that most of the candidates' contributions were declared by PNL (30%), followed by PSD (25%). PNL added 1.75 million from subsidies, and PSD 3.6 million from its own revenues. The PSRO candidates declared the least money - 282 lei.

Most of the funds declared by the candidates come from their own income (82%), and the least money comes from /donations (1.3%), the rest being loans. The largest amounts for donations went to Nicusor Dan - 326,800 lei.

According to the conclusions of Expert Forum, the PNL resorted the most to loans (115), at a significant distance from the other parties. Almost a quarter of the contributions declared by USR candidates represent loans.