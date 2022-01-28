Expo 2020 Dubai/Aqua sommelier Claudia Benea: Water is the cheapest preventive medicine

The Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organized an information and awareness event on Friday about the role that water has as an essential nutrient for the health of the human body.

"Water is the cheapest preventive medicine and the pivot of most processes in the body. Natural mineral water is food for the whole body and has a major role in cleansing and eliminating toxins, transporting nutrients to cells, moisturizing the skin, joints, muscles," aqua sommelier Claudia Benea said.

The mineral water specialist provided relevant information on the healing properties of water and how it stimulates the body's chemical processes. She also presented to the visiting public the rich offer of mineral waters present at the #H2RO water bar, and the participants were invited to a tasting of Romanian mineral waters.

The event is part of the thematic week "Health and Wellness" and is part of the series of events included in the agenda of the representation of the European Union at Expo 2020 Dubai, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania is one of the states with the richest underground water resources, with thousands of water sources in which dissolved mineral salts are found.