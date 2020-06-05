FAPT's Martin: 90pct of Romanian tourists choose internal destinations, looking for new places, experiences

The head of the Federation of Romania's Tourism Promotion Associations (FAPT), Corina Martin, says approximately 90 per cent of the Romanian tourists will choose internal destinations this year and that they are looking for new places and experiences.

"We have more than 200,000 Romanians who paid an advance or the total amount for a holiday in Romania or other destination before the outbreak of the epidemic. The good news is that 90 per cent of these 200,000 are now choosing internal destinations for their holiday (...) We have very many Romanian tourists this year who are choosing to spend their holiday at home, which means that all Romanian tourist destinations are being advantaged at this time (...) Any Romanian destination that comes up with a message of trust and safety definitely has a chance to take a good start ahead of other destinations that are maybe better known and more visited by the Romanians under usual circumstances. We have noticed that in the past couple of years, especially since we have the holiday vouchers that Romanians want to discover new places at home, in Romania, and that they ask for new products, new places that they haven't seen before, they want to visit Romania with their children, their family, they want something new," said Corina Martin, who presented the "Visit Covasna Safe Place" programme which was launched on Thursday.Corina Martin also mentioned that Romania, as a country, should position itself as a safe tourist destination and "take the start earlier," while trying thus to attract a greater number of foreign tourists.She hopes that in the middle of this month the Government will allow restaurants to reopen and the relaunch of the tourism activity.