FCER's Vexler: Aurel Vainer was a man who refused to hate; he loved Romania and Israel

Aurel Vainer was a man who "refused to hate" and "always believed in people," loved Romania and Israel and fought with all his might to defend the Jews of Romania, MP Silviu Vexler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), wrote on Facebook on Sunday after Vainer's death.

"Dr Aurel Vainer passed away this morning (...). He loved Romania and he loved the State of Israel. He was convinced of the future of the Jewish Communities in Romania and fought with all his might to defend the Jews in our country. He refused to give in to fear or pressure (...) To me, he was a father, a boss, a grandfather, a colleague, a teacher, a friend, but much more than that, he was a man who refused to hate even when he would have a reason to. An eternal optimist, he always believed in people, in all people, but especially in humanity and in giving second chances; again and again. He wanted and managed to do good; he helped every time he could. One of those people is me. He always encouraged me to step up," Vexler said.

Former Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer died at the age of 89.