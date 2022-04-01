 
     
Fencing: Romania to participate with 30 athletes in World Cadet and Junior Championships

www.agerpres.ro
scrimă, spadă

Romania will participate with a group of 30 athletes in the World Fencing Championships for cadets and juniors in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), which will take place between April 2 and 10, according to the website of the Romanian Fencing Federation.

The competitions will take place in one of the largest sports complexes in the world, Hamdan Sports.

At last year's World Championships in Cairo, Romania won two medals, gold through Marco Sovar, in the men's individual cadet event, and bronze, through the junior sword team (Ilinca Pantis, Felicia Iacob, Maria Matei and Mihaela Chitu). The foil team (Emilia Corbu, Andreea Dinca, Teodora Sofran, Karina Vasile) took the fourth place in the juniors, Agerpres informs.

