Ferma Dacilor Fire/ Chief of prevention department within Prahova Emergency Inspectorate removed from office

The chief of the prevention department within the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) has been removed from office after the fire that took over and destroyed the Ferma Dacilor accommodation unit in the Tohani village, Prahova county, the ISU informs on Wednesday.

"Today, December 27, 2023, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, in the presence of the chief inspector of the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, carried out an investigation into what happened with the control activity that the prevention inspectors carried out in 2019 at the tourist unit where the tragic events of December 26 took place, at the level of the general Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, in the presence of the chief inspector of the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations,' reads the same press release

Eight people died in the fire that took over the Ferma Dacilor accommodation unit.