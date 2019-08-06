Fifor asked about exchange of info between policemen-Caracal interlopers: I don't know what you mean

Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Tuesday, when asked by a journalist to comment on the "exchange of information between the policemen and the interlopers in Caracal," that he doesn't know what it's about.

"I don't know what are you referring to," Fifor replied at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters."I really don't know what you mean," he added, while the journalist tried to ask the question.On the other hand, he remarked that "big steps" have been taken in respect to the investigation in Caracal."It is an investigation coordinated by the DIICOT [the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism], we have a support role in the Caracal investigation. We have about 217 MAI employees involved in this investigation. I ordered for the best forensic officers that MAI has to be assigned and looks like big steps can be seen in this investigation. Let's see what the next days will bring," Minister Fifor also stated.The central press published, over the last days, fragments of the conversations between former Deputy chief of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) Commissioner Nicolae Alexe and Remus Radoi, the owner of some security companies in Caracal, with about 1,800 employees. According to some publications, in the past, the latter would have had problems with the law, including being criminally convicted in 2011 for a violent incident.