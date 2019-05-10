Finance Ministry draws 60 mln lei from banks on Friday

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew on Friday 60 million lei from banks in addition to the bidding on Thursday, when it borrowed 535 million lei at an interest rate of 4.96pct per annum, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 117 months, according to data provided by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the extra issue was 60 million lei and the banks submitted bids in the amount of 305 million lei.The MFP planned in May 2019 loans from commercial banks of 4.08 billion lei, of which 400 million lei through an issue of treasury certificates with discount and 3.2 billion lei by reopening some government bond issues, to which the amount of 480 million lei can be added through additional uncompetitive bidding sessions related to bond biddings.