Finance Ministry raises RON 150 ml from banks in addition to Monday's bidding session

The Finance Ministry raised on Tuesday RON 150 million from banks in addition to the RON 1,753 billion borrowed at Monday's bidding session through two benchmark government bond issues with a yield of 6.03 and 6.37 ppa, respectively.

The face value of both additional issues was RON 75 million, and banks submitted bids worth RON 265 million and RON 255 million.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow this January RON 5.6 billion from commercial banks, to which another RON 720 million could add through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 6.32 billion is by RON 1.795 billion higher than the RON 4.525 billion planned for December 2023 and will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit.