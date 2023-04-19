Fines and decisions banning access to sporting competitions after incident at Steaua Stadium

Bucharest gendarmes have issued several fines and banned access to sports competitions after Tuesday's incident involving supporters of the CSA Steaua and FC Dinamo 1948 football teams.

Moreover, according to a final report presented by the Bucharest Gendarmerie, 14 notifications were drawn up to be submitted to the competent authorities for the commission of offences, told Agerpres.

Thus, eight notifications were drawn up under the provisions of Law 126/1995 on the regime of explosive materials, two under the provisions of Law 143/2000 on preventing and combating trafficking and illegal consumption of drugs, one for disturbing public order and peace, one for destruction and two for carrying or using dangerous objects without right.

The gendarmes also imposed a total of 27 civil sanctions, nine fines and one written warning in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 4/2008 on preventing and combating violence during sports competitions and games, and 18 fines for violation of the rules of social coexistence, public order and peace.

In addition, 17 additional sanctions were imposed, banning access to sports competitions for a period of between six months and one year.

"The organizer of the sports game was fined a total of 33,000 RON and the specialized security company was fined a total of 5,000 RON, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 4/2008 on preventing and combating violence during sports competitions and games, for failure to comply with their obligations," the information issued by the Bucharest Gendarmerie also states.

Several people were taken to hearings following an incident around midday in the Steaua Stadium area between supporters of the CSA Steaua and FC Dinamo 1948 teams, who were due to meet on Tuesday evening in the play-off of the second football league.

Several pyrotechnic materials were found on the supporters.

"At around 12.30 p.m., in the Steaua stadium area, a group of 10-15 CSA Steaua supporters clashed with a group of around 40 Dinamo supporters who had come to set up the choreography at the stadium. The gendarmes present in the stadium area intervened promptly and managed to stop the incident," a press release from the Bucharest Gendarmerie sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday said.

The persons identified in this case were taken to police stations for legal measures to be taken.