Fines of approximately 110,000 lei for illegal fishing and illegal trade in fish products, in January-March

The police detected, in the first three months of this year, 181 crimes and applied 463 fines for illegal fishing and illegal trade in fish products, in the amount of 109,930 RON.

According to a press release from the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR), sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, in order to prevent and combat fish poaching, the police checked over 2,700 targets and carried out 1,609 checks, as a result of which over 6,400 kilograms of fish were confiscated.

"The police carried out 1,609 checks, of which four were in territorial maritime waters, 532 in continental waters (rivers, rivers, Danube Delta, lakes, ponds, dams), 165 in fishing establishments and professional associations, 569 in line with the legality of fish transport, of fish products and by-products, 236 on the line of origin, processing, storage and utilization of fish, fish products and by-products and 103 other controls. 2,732 objectives were checked, of which 15 warehouses, 107 fisheries, 12 landing points, 24 first sale centers, 212 fishing facilities, 63 boats, 116 ships, 1,916 vehicles and 267 other objectives", the press release states.

As complementary measures, 6,411 kilograms of fish, of which 1,666 kilograms of carp, 1,302 kilograms of carp, as well as 1,055 fishing tools (monofilament nets, fishing nets of textile thread, winches, ropes, nets, electrical devices), 8 boats and 3 motor vehicles.