FinMin Caciu: January 2021 gov't revenues 31pct higher than in January 2021, up by 7 billion lei

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday that Romania's national government revenues in January 2022 were 31% higher than in January 2021, "an increase in net amount of 7 billion lei."

He released at a government meeting on Wednesday the January data on the revenue collection to the national budget requested by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports."We are waiting for the other revenues, but on tax revenues we are 31% up, 45% in the actual national budget; we have additional revenues in the insurance budgets as well. You can see that the business environment, as long as we have these discussions, understands the situation in Romania and the fact that the government is concerned to plough back into the business environment under business programmes and economic stimuli," said Caciu.The minister emphasised that the results of voluntary compliance were "felt".Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the information provided by Caciu was good, but called for moderate enthusiasm. "Our goal is to fight tax evasion and collect as much as possible for the national budget, so that we can meet our objectives in the governing agenda," he said.