FinMin Caciu rules out tax contribution cuts, warns against gov't misleading people

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Friday in Bistrita, that he "firmly" excludes the possibility of reducing the CAS social security tax contributions by 5% and that the government did not have any talks about such cuts, adding that the government should know better than to mislead people and to create toxic public policies for its citizens.

He added that he would not accept such a proposal regarding CAS, because it would mean "blowing up" the national budget and the pension budget, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I will be very firm: if such a thing is considered, I will not accept that. Let us not talk now about blowing up Romania's national budget and Romania's pension budget for crisis measures (...) Whoever have suggested that may get upset," said Caciu.

He also said that "the economy is at the forefront and needs to be helped".

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Monday that he was trying to convince the governing coalition to accept a reduction in CAS by 5%.

PNL lawmakers last week tabled an amendment to the Tax Code that provides for a 5% cut in CAS.