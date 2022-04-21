FinMin Caciu says Romania has enough EU funds, no need to ask IMF for aid

Romania is not in the situation of asking aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as it has a lot of money from the European Union and it must only find solutions to absorb the European funds, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday.

Asked, in the briefing at the end of the Government meeting, if Romania might ask aid from the IMF or under what circumstances it would resort to this option, the minister said that it was not the case, as the money from the ongoing financial exercise could keep Romania going in the following two years without any kind of problems.

"It is not the case to ask the aid of the International Monetary Fund. The IMF grants us technical assistance on the fiscal system, on the fiscal reform as well. There has also been the visit of the IMF on what it means assessment on article IV, we are evaluated each year. It is not the case. Although all financial institutions have said: if someone needs us, we are available. Same as the World Bank has announced a very big support package for the states in difficulty, so has the IMF. It is not the case. For now, Romania has enough money available from the European Union and it has nothing else to do but spend it, this is all it must do, find solutions to absorb the European funds. There is money from the ongoing financial exercise that can keep Romania going without any problems in the following two years," the Finance Minister explained.