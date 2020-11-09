FinMin Citu: Budget revision to be made transparent this week

The budget revision will be made transparent this week, and it will be adopted next week, the objective being to limit the increase in the budget deficit this year, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"I think it will be made transparent this week. We want to adopt it next week, in the first part of the week. So it will be made transparent this week. I can't tell you figures. Of course the macro indicators will come from the National Statistics and Prognosis Commission. There are some expenditures that need to be adjusted to this revision following the recalculation of pensions for certain categories, there are still expenditures for health, etc. This year, it will not be a budget revision that will show a lot of surprises. It is only for the reallocation of some resources in the budget," Florin Citu told a press conference.

The finance minister was asked if the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture have requested or will receive more money, and he mentioned that all "requests that are substantiated will be considered and will have funding".

In the press conference there was also reference to a new state aid scheme for the HoReCa sector presented on Sunday evening by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"I understand that the aid scheme for HoReCa is currently at the Ministry of Economy. We will look at it, but you know very well that the aid schemes must be approved by the European Commission like any other scheme we have done so far. We will see what it looks like and then we will look at it," said Florin Citu.

The finance minister stated that only those expenditures for which there is a legal basis are taken into account in the construction of the draft budget for 2021.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Sunday evening that the Government would introduce forms of state aid for the HoReCa sector and for the private cultural area.