FinMin Citu: Each ministry will carry out an audit to check if the government apparatus is oversized

Each ministry will carry out an audit next week to check if their current apparatus is oversized or not and to assess the work of every employee, Florin Citu, Minister of Public Finances stated on Saturday.

"We have 16 ministries out of 24 before. Each ministry must carry out an audit, to see what happens in the inside, if its apparatus is oversized, to make an analysis and to check how each ministry works. We will see what is the result of this analysis," the Minister told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.He specified the Prime Minister was the one that asked for the audits and, based on them, he will make a decision whether to reduce the personnel at the ministries or not."We will have this reorganisation soon," added the official.He reiterated the fact that there are many offices held by people without the necessary professional experience and this must stop."I always said that the ones who are not professionals are lazy, the ones who were promoted based on political criteria, they will be the ones to be removed, if the case. This doesn't mean that we are making layoffs, but we remedy the situation, for there were very many such offices filled with politruks and this cannot continue," said Citu.