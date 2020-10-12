FinMin Citu: We have the lowest inflation rate since October 2017

Romania records the smallest inflation rate since October 2017 until now, said, on Monday, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, referring to the data presented by the National Institute for Statistics.

"It's the lowest inflation rate since October 2017 up to now. The inflation rate has dropped each month under the PNL [National Liberal Party] government. Compared to the socialist government prices have dropped or the rate grew from 0 to 5.4 percent. So now we have the lowest inflation rate since October 2017 and up to now and that's despite all the alarmist messages that come from the PSD [Social Democratic Party], the explosion of prices, penury of market goods. There are goods on the market and their prices are dropping. Moreover, in September the prices of food stuffs dropped over August, so have non-food goods, which means that the index or the inflation rate dropped in August 2020," said Florin Citu.

The annual inflation rate dropped to 2.5 pct in September of this year, from 2.7 pct in August, while food stuffs had their prices increase by 4.96 pct, service prices increased by 2.89 pct, and non-food goods by 0.62 pct, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).