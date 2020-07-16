FinMin, JusMin promise additional money for courts at budget revision

Minister of Finance Florin Citu and Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu participated on Thursday in a meeting with the members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) leadership, during which the Government representatives promised that financial resources will be allocated to this year's budget revision to increase staffing schemes in courts.

According to a CSM release, continuing the inter-institutional dialogue in order to identify solutions regarding human resources at the level of courts, a new meeting took place at the headquarters of the Superior Council of Magistracy between the representatives of the Council, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu and Minister of Finance Florin Citu.The participants in the meeting found that, although the volume of activity of the courts increased significantly, the schemes of auxiliary staff remained unchanged, thus becoming undersized, a situation that has negative repercussions on the administration of justice."Consequently, it was agreed that it is necessary to increase the auxiliary staffing schemes, but, compared to the current economic realities, the supplementation will be made gradually. Thus, in a first stage, the representatives of the executive power assumed the allocation of financial resources on the occasion of the budget revision for this year, in order to cover the absolutely urgent needs and which can no longer be postponed," says the CSM.The posts to be supplemented will be distributed to the courts exclusively on the basis of objective criteria, agreed by both the Superior Council of Magistracy and the Ministry of Justice."The Superior Council of Magistracy notes the openness manifested in the dialogue, as well as the understanding of the critical situation in which the courts find themselves, the lack of auxiliary staff being a chronic and unresolved problem for several years," the CSM states.The meeting with the two ministers was attended by the CSM President Nicoleta Tint, together with other members of the Council, respectively Mariana Ghena, Simona Marcu, Bogdan Mateescu.