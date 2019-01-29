HealthMin Pintea, on flu spreading: 'Situation is serious, may become extremely serious'

The situation is serious at the moment, Health Minister Sorina Pintea said on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Antena 3, referring to the spread of influenza.

"We do not expect a decrease in the intensity of the virus' circulation in February," added Pintea.

The National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control announced on Tuesday that the number of deaths caused by the flu had reached 54, after seven deaths were recorded during the day.

