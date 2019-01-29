 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Pintea, on flu spreading: 'Situation is serious, may become extremely serious'

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Sorina Pintea ministrul sanatatii

The situation is serious at the moment, Health Minister Sorina Pintea said on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Antena 3, referring to the spread of influenza.

Read also: Iohannis: A series of Gov't measures show serious lack of responsibility; Gov't must cease taxation experiments

"We do not expect a decrease in the intensity of the virus' circulation in February," added Pintea.

The National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control announced on Tuesday that the number of deaths caused by the flu had reached 54, after seven deaths were recorded during the day.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.