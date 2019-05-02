FinMin Teodorovici: Need of 30pct of GDP collected to the state coffers

The National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF) must bring more money to the state coffers, on Friday said the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, at Nucet, southeastern Dambovita County, sustaining that the collection degree should see 30pct of the GDP.

"I cannot say I'm satisfied, I am not going to say other than reality. The gov't envisages a first positive budget rectification at end-July, and ANAF must increase the collection degree to 30pct of the GDP," Teodorovici said."Apart from the 21 percentages of the gross domestic product the ANAF has to cluster, the obligation of the ANAF is to bring 30pct. Officially, I took into account 28pct when drafting the budget, and the obligation of the ANAF is to increase, to fetch more efficient measures so to grow this percentage to 30pct. I am aware it is not simple, but we have to commence from somewhere, because Romania needs the money. Not in the sense that we do not have the money to carry out what we have promised, but Romania needs more money to do much more, because the needs, as you know, are very high," the Public Finance Minister added.