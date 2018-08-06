FinMin Teodorovici replies to Presidential Administration's budget-related grievance: Today it's 'No'

The Presidential Administration sent the Ministry of Public Finance a note with arguments about allocations that should be kept in place for the institution at the upcoming budget revision, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday told TV broadcaster Digi 24, mentioning that "today" the answer is 'No'.

"Today, a little past 14:00 hrs, an address of the Presidential Administration was registered at the Ministry, attempting an argumentation in a breakdown by budget titles for the amounts they want to be kept in place after the revision. We stick to our position, these arguments have been presented also at the beginning of the year, and the 7-month execution shows that they did not meet the early-year promises. Today the answer is 'No', because today we don't have any argument to make a different case," Teodorovici said.