 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FinMin Teodorovici replies to Presidential Administration's budget-related grievance: Today it's 'No'

romanialibera.ro
Eugen Teodorovici

The Presidential Administration sent the Ministry of Public Finance a note with arguments about allocations that should be kept in place for the institution at the upcoming budget revision, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday told TV broadcaster Digi 24, mentioning that "today" the answer is 'No'. 


"Today, a little past 14:00 hrs, an address of the Presidential Administration was registered at the Ministry, attempting an argumentation in a breakdown by budget titles for the amounts they want to be kept in place after the revision. We stick to our position, these arguments have been presented also at the beginning of the year, and the 7-month execution shows that they did not meet the early-year promises. Today the answer is 'No', because today we don't have any argument to make a different case," Teodorovici said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.