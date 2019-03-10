FinMin Teodorovici to attend Eurogroup meeting Monday

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici will attend on Monday the Eurogroup meeting and will chair the meeting of the macroeconomic dialogue and will chair the third ECOFIN meeting on Tuesday.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Brussels, chaired by Romanian Minister of Public Finances Eugen Teodorovici, has on its agenda topics such as the directive on schemes of alcohol and alcoholic beverage excise duties, the directive on the general regime of excise duties, taxation of digital services, InvestEU, revision of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions and European Half Year.

Also in Brussels, Minister Teodorovici will participate in the enlarged Eurogroup meeting on Monday, March 11, and will lead the high-level meeting on "Macroecomic Dialogue''.

Also, the finance minister will have a meeting with Eurogroup President Mario Centeno," reads a press release from the Finance Ministry.