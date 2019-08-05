FinMin Teodorovici: We plan to approve budget revision this week, most likely positive

Authorities have planned to approve the budget revision this week, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Monday in an interview for Radio Romania Actualitati.

In this context, the minister specified that things have been clarified and only small details remain to be ironed out, showing at the same time that he is convinced that there will be a positive revision."Yes, it is important to say that compared to what was released in the public space the previous days, I can say in one word that there will be a revision we hope positive, that is all ministries, those which have planned important investment measures and not only, will receive all the necessary amounts so that they also enforce them by the end of this year. There will be ministries that will have the budgets (...) as they were planned and there will also be, so to speak, some pluses where measures have been added to what we all know. They will be publicly announced at the same time with the revision by Madam Prime Minister and, as a conclusion, I am convinced that there will be a positive revision," Teodorovici specified for RRA.He mentioned that a few small details of the budget revision need to be ironed out, so the document is to be adopted this week."This week we plan to approve this budget revision and I think that things are clarified, only the small details are left to be ironed out and things are as we said in the coalition and as we promised, above all, the population," stressed Eugen Teodorovici.According to the Minister of Finance, the local authorities will also receive money during this year's first budget revision, and the amounts will be allocated according to the investment projects they have.The Minister of Finance once again stated that the pensions will be raised from September 1, and the increase of the pension point has the necessary amount provided for in the budget from the beginning of the year.On the other hand, the head of Finance announced that, for the sake of transparency and public debate, he intends to release the draft budget for 2020 in September this year.