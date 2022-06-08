First 2022 Baccalaureate session to continue with digital, oral communication skills testing

This year's first session of the national Baccalaureate exam continues today with testing digital skills and linguistic skills for mother tongue oral communication taken by national minority students.

According to the Ministry of Education, 126,454 high school graduates, including 111,329 from class of 2022, have signed up to take the exams in full or in part, depending on their results in previous sessions.

The skill assessment tests take place as follows:

- June 6 - 8: Test A - assessment of the oral communication linguistic skills in Romanian;

- June 8 - 9: Test B - assessment of mother tongue oral communication skills;

- June 8 - 10: Test D - assessment of digital skills;

- June 14 - 16: Test C - assessment of language skills in a widely spoken language.

The linguistic skills tests will be graded against national or European assessment grids. The digital skills tests are also graded by reference to European standards and in accordance with the provisions of the examination methodology.

Test taking is audio and video proctored.

The written tests in the first session of this year's Baccalaureate exam start on June 20 with the Romanian Language and Literature test. The compulsory tests are scheduled for June 21, followed on June 22 by the choice tests. Mother tongue language and literature testing will take place on June 23.

The first results will be displayed on June 27. Complaints may be lodged 12:00hrs -18:00hrs the same day. The final results will be displayed on July 1.

In order to pass the national Baccalaureate exam, the high school graduates have to cumulatively meet the following conditions: they have passed the skills assessment tests, they have taken all the written tests and each of their tests has been graded at least 5 for an average 6 in the written tests.

AGERPRES.