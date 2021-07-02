First class of the ohma Brasov hotel academy to start courses on July 12

The Ohma Hotel Academy Brasov, founded by the Swiss educational group winsedswiss (World Institute of Service Education), under license from the Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL), will open its doors for the first generation of students on July 12, representatives of the Wedsedswiss announced on Friday, on the occasion of the official inauguration of the academy.

Undoubtedly, this hotel school will significantly contribute to the development of the hotel industry and tourism in Brasov. The licensing system of the oldest and one of the best hotel schools in the world, the hotel management school in Laussane, is a guarantee for high quality education in Poiana Brasov, said the ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Arthur Mattli, who attended the event.

The Ohma courses in Brasov will start with the professional training programme "Hotel Administration," "Beginner" module. The school will operate within the ohma hotel (former Casa Viorel hotel) in Poiana Brasov, a unit taken over by winsedswiss.

"Dual vocational education is, if not the only, the best way to prepare the well-qualified workforce that Romania needs. (...) I think it is essential that we, the Ministry of Education, through economic policies, return to what used to be called on-the-job learning," said Secretary of State Radu Szekely.

The first Hotel Academy in the country will train specialists in 4 areas of hospitality: culinary arts, catering services, accommodation and reception and hotel administration.

In the new academy, young people over the age of 16 will be able to gather and apply, in real time, the acquired notions, in order to obtain basic qualifications or specializations in one of the four professional areas. The experts of the Swiss group, recognized hotel professionals and EHL certified trainers, have a direct role in the management of the hotel unit, working together with the academy students.