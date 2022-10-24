First container ship, loaded in Batumi sea port, to leave for Constanta Port, as regular line

The first container ship, AS Fatima, is being loaded in the largest port in Georgia - Batumi and will depart for the port of Constanta, as a regular line, on the route Piraeus-Batumi-Constanta-Varna-Piraeus, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Transport Bogdan Mindrescu announced Monday on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

"The discussions held with the President of the Republic of Georgia, Ms. Salome Zourabichvili, also yielded the first concrete results: today, October 24, 2022, the first container ship, AS Fatima, is being loaded in the largest port in Georgia - Batumi and will leave for the port Constanta as a regular line on the Piraeus-Batumi-Constanta-Varna-Piraeus route," noted Mindrescu.

According to him, there are two such ships - AS Fatima (1284 teu) and Contship Jet (1267 teu) that will arrive at the port of Constanta on this route.

At the invitation of the President of Romania, the President of Georgia paid an official visit to Romania on October 11 and 12, which took place in an anniversary context, this year, with Romania and Georgia marking 30 years since the re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, met on October 12, in Constanta, with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Secretaries of State Bogdan Stelian Mindrescu and Constantin Gabriel Bunduc, with the mayor of Constanta, Vergil Chitac, and with General manager of the Port of Constanta Administration Florin Vizan, the president of the Constanta County Council, Mihai Lupu, and the Prefect of the Constanta County, Silviu Cosa.