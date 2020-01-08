First contract for acquisition of wheeled transport platforms for Army, signed by MApN

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Wednesday that a first contract was signed with an Italian company for the acquisition of wheeled transport platforms, equipment that will enter the service of the Romanian Army.

The document was signed on Tuesday by the deputy of the head of Department for Arms and the representative of economic operator IVECO Defence Vehicle SPA of Italy, according to a release of the MApN.

This contract with a value of over 1 billion RON, VAT excluded, will run over 4 years and provides for the acquisition of a number of 942 platforms.

"The supplier has the obligation that the products delivered on the basis of the subsequent contract be built in facilities integrated in the relevant industry in Romania, in accordance with the Plan to achieve the capabilities regarding the level of involvement of the national industry in building products and ensuring the integrated logistic support during its entire lifespan," the ministry shows.

The value of the compensation obligation assumed by the supplier (offset) is of at least 80 pct of the value, VAT excluded, of the contract.

"The capabilities regarding the level of involvement of the national industry in building the products will be done on the basis of the compensation agreement, which will be concluded by IVECO Defence Vehicle SPA Italy with OCATS (the Office for Compensation for Acquisitions of Special Technology) on the basis of Emergency Ordinance 189/2002," the MApN added.

According to the release, the framework agreement provides for the acquisition, in total, of 2,902 wheeled transport platforms in various configurations.