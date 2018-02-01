First meeting of Judiciary Strategy Monitoring Committee

The Judiciary Strategy Monitoring Committee met for the first time at the Ministry of Justice on Thursday, setting out the modalities and the reporting period of the indicators provided for in the Action Plan for the implementation of this strategy. The Monitoring Committee was set up on January 15 by a decision of the Strategic Management Council for the Judiciary, set up by the protocol concluded at the end of 2016 between the Ministry of Justice, the Superior Council of Magistracy, the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Prosecution Service.

The monitoring committee includes representatives of the said institutions.

"The members of the Monitoring Committee decided to establish the modalities and the reporting period of the indicators set out in the Action Plan for the implementation of the Judiciary Development Strategy 2015-2020 (Action Plan). The Commission therefore decided to review the draft report to monitor the implementation of the Action Plan of the Strategy as originally developed by the technical working Group of the Strategic Management Board. The monitoring report will be finalized and submitted to the Strategic Management Board for approval by February 15," reads the release.

