First regional Destination Management Organisation Okayed by Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism

The Bucovina Destination Management Organization received on Wednesday the operating permit from the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, thus being the first entity established at regional level, the ministry informed in a press release.

"It is a result of the MAT team included to correctly regulate the legal framework through which the public-private partnership becomes a reality at regional level as well, respecting also the obligations assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Congratulations to all local authorities and economic partners for accepting and understanding the essential role implied by this reform on how to promote tourism destinations!" the minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu said.

The main objective of the Bucovina DMO is to develop and promote tourism in the northeastern Bucovina region in order to create a framework for the integrated development of different kinds of tourism and tourism services in the region, in accordance with the legal provisions in force.

The minimum criteria for the establishment of a regional DMO to represent the destination are: at least 10,000 accommodation places in tourist reception structures classified within the destination; the organizational structure of the destination management organization should include at least one tourist destination manager position; the existence of a tourism development and marketing strategy project and an action plan, which will be subject to the approval of the management forums of the destination management organization, or the elaboration and adoption of such strategic documents within a maximum of one year from the approval of the organization of management of the destination by the central public authority responsible in the field of tourism; a minimum budget of 250,000 euros, the equivalent in RON Romanian currency, at the central bank's exchange rate from the date of submission of the request for approval.AGERPRES