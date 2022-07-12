First secondary cocaine extraction laboratory lab, discovered in Romania

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), along with the anti-drug Police found, following a large-scale action to dismantle an organized criminal group specializing in the import of high-risk drugs in Romania, cocaine with a market value of about 200,000 euros, as well as a secondary cocaine extraction laboratory.

At the beginning of June of this year, an organized criminal group was set up, consisting of two Romanian citizens and an Israeli citizen, which was later joined by two Colombian nationals, who supported the group's activity in order to import high-risk drugs, chemical operations for drug extraction, purification and their subsequent distribution/trafficking on the Romanian territory, informed the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"On July 1, the Colombian citizens, accompanied by the Romanian defendants, introduced in Romania approximately 6 kg of cocaine. The cocaine was introduced in the EU via plane by the Colombian nationals, who also had the task of extracting cocaine from seemingly legal merchandise, as well being drug mules," IGPR specifies.

DIICOT prosecutors - Central Structure retained the 5 culprits for 24 hours, namely the two Colombian citizens, two Romanian citizens and one Israeli citizen.

The Bucharest Court will be notified on Tuesday for the preventive arrest of the 5 culprits.

The action benefited from the support of anti-drug Police within the Cybercrime Combat Service (DCCO) - Anti-drug Service, as well as from the task force for countering organized crime of Oradea and Cluj Napoca and the Gendarmerie and firefighters within the Emergency Management Inspectorate.

Support was ensured by the Special Operations Directorate and the Special Actions and Intervention Service within the Romanian Police.