First vaccinated person in Romania: It was the biggest emotion; I was privileged because I was chosen

Mihaela Anghel, a nurse at the Matei Bals Institute in the Capital, said she was excited and privileged to be the first person in Romania chosen to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

"I think it was the biggest emotion. I was very privileged because I was chosen to be the first vaccinated in the country (...) I didn't know how to react, I didn't ask even for a second why I was chosen. I just said 'yes' and got here. It didn't hurt at all," the nurse said after receiving the dose of vaccine.

She also had a message for those who refuse to get vaccinated or do not believe in the pandemic.

"Let them open their eyes wide and come to be vaccinated, so that we can get rid of this weight on us all. Do not wait for them or their loved ones to get sick, to realize that this disease exists (...) I feel and hope to be the end of this pandemic. I hope with all my heart", said the nurse.

Mihaela Anghel added that the hardest moment of this year was when she lost a patient who had been in intensive care for more than three months.

"We are also affected by the loss of patients. In all these years of working here, it has never happened to have so many deaths (...) It was harder at first, because I could not stay with my family. We had to stay in isolation (...) It was quite a serious case, a 33-year-old man who was in intensive care for about three and a half months in the hospital (...) Think that we are all dressed in that equipment. Five or six hours without water, without air, only heat and perspiration," the nurse added.

Mihaela Anghel is a general nurse, a member of the medical team that, on February 27 took over the first patient in Romania confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

She received the first dose of vaccine, on Sunday, at 9.00, to the applause of the medical staff from the Matei Bals Institute in the Capital.

The COVID vaccination campaign starts on Sunday, targeting, in the first phase, the medical staff from all 10 infectious disease hospitals in the front line in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Based on the contract signed by the European Commission with BioNTtech / Pfizer, Romania can access over 10 million doses of vaccine. AGERPRES .