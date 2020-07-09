Five citizens from Bangladesh hidden in truck, found at Bors border checkpoint

Five citizens of Bangladesh who were trying to leave the country illegally were found hidden in a truck at Bors border checkpoint, Oradea Border Police informed on Thursday.

According to a press release on Wednesday, at the Bors Border Checkpoint, Bihor County, a 35-year-old Bulgarian citizen driving a truck showed up for the border formalities, on the way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting windows to Poland."Following the specific risk analysis, the border police proceeded to carry out a thorough control of the means of transport. Thus, in the cargo compartment of the semi-trailer, five foreign nationals were found hidden among the transported goods. The people were five men, citizens of Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 35. They intended to go to Western European countries," the release said.In this case, the border police officers are conducting investigations under the aspect of committing the crime of attempting to cross the state border illegally, and in the end the necessary legal measures will be ordered.