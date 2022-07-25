Five fiction and documentary films, in competition for Anonimul Trophy

Five fiction and documentary films will compete for the grand prize of the 19th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival, which will take place from August 8 to 14, in Sfantu Gheorghe (Danube Delta), inform the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The feature film competition was selected by Ludmila Cvikova. The films in the competition are: "107 Mothers" (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine), directed by Peter Kerekes, "I'm So Sorry" (China), directed by Zhao Liang, "Mighty Flash" (Spain), directed by Ainhoa Rodriguez, "Talking About the Weather" (Germany), directed by Annika Pinske, and "Zuhal" (Turkey), directed by Nazli Elif Durlu, Agerpres.ro informs.

In "107 Mothers/Cenzorka", Peter Kerekes tells the true story of mothers in a women's prison in Odessa (Ukraine), and the documentary "I'm So Sorry" talks about the danger represented by nuclear energy. The film, with archival footage from Chernobyl and Fukushima, was nominated for L'Ceil d'or, the award for documentary, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The drama "Mighty Flash/ Destello bravio" reveals how we cling to patriarchal traditions even though, in a new world, society must evolve in mentality, the organizers' press release shows. The fiction with documentary roots has a cast that brings together simple women of different ages, and the action takes place in a rural town suspended in time.

"Talking About the Weather" is the first feature film directed by Annika Pinske. The drama centers on a woman who tries to find a balance between her career, love relationships, family life and her own freedom.

With dark humor and dynamic characters, the feature film "Zuhal" is the first directed by Nazli Elif Durlu. Zuhal is a middle class woman, she has a good job, a long relationship and a beautiful house in Istanbul. Her whole ordinary existence changes after one night she hears the meowing of a cat. She deliberately avoided her neighbors, but now she finds herself forced to communicate with them.

The winner of the Anonimul Trophy, worth 3,000 euros, will be chosen by a vote of the festival audience.

The festival program includes two short film competitions, Romanian and international, announced in June, as well as screenings outside the competition. All screenings will be accompanied by meetings and dialogues between the filmmakers and the audience.

The Anonimul International Independent Film Festival is organized by the Anonimul Foundation and the FAMart Association.