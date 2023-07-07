Five Romanian tennis players qualify for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Brasov

Five of the eight tennis players who qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ion Tiriac Trophy (ITF) tournament, with total prizes of US 25,000 dollars, organized by the Olimpia Tennis Club in Brasov, are Romanians.

After Radu Mihai Papoe, who qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals, Sebastian Gima (seed no. 4), Gabi Adrian Boitan (seed no. 5), Luca Preda and Vlad Andrei Dancu also reached the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Scores in the singles category, round of sixteen:

Luca Preda - Gian Matias Di Natale (Argentina) 6-2, 6-2;

Sebastian Gima (seed no. 4) - Calin Manda 6-3, 4-6, 6-3;

Gabi Adrian Boitan (seed no. 5) - Dragos Nicolae Cazacu 7-6 (7/2), 6-1;

Vlad Andrei Dancu - Filip Cristian Jianu (seed no. 3) 5-7, 6-4, 4-2 (Jianu dropped out);

Dragos Nicolae Madaras (Sweden/seed no. 2) - Nikos Lehmann (Argentina) 6-1, 6-2;

Scores in the doubles category, quarterfinals:

Tomas Lipovsek Puches/Matias Zukas (Argentina/seed no.1) - Andrei Cuceu/Gheorghe Claudiu Schinteie 6-2, 6-4;

Gabi Adrian Boitan/Bogdan Pavel - Vasile Antonescu (Romania)/Leonardo Taddia (Italy) 6-1, 6-1;

Dragos Nicolae Madaras (Sweden)/Calin Manda (Romania/seed no. 3) - Vlad Cristian Breazu/Mihai Razvan Marinescu 6-1, 6-3;

David Poljak (Czech Republic)/Dan Alexandru Tomescu (Romania/seed no. 2) - Sebastian Gima/Radu Mihai Papoe 6-4, 6-1.