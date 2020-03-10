Flanco, net profit increase of 87 pct in 2019 over 2018

The net profit recorded by the company Flanco Retail in the year 2019 clocked in at 40 million lei, an increase of 87 pct over the figure of 21.4 million lei recorded as profit in the previous year, according to the information presented on Tuesday by the director general of the company, Dragos Sirbu.

The investment in development conducted in 2019 reached the sum of 14.3 million lei, meaning 67 pct of the profit recorded in 2018.Flanco recorded sales worth 1.21 billion lei in 2019, increasing by 13.1 pct over the previous year, according to the figures published on Tuesday by the company.Flanco opened 30 new stores in 2019 and closed 7, other 4 stores being refurnished, and as such the national network of the company presently has 156 stores in 116 cities and towns.In what regards online stores, the company recorded an increase of 24.9 pct in 2019. Over 75 pct of the online traffic came from mobile phones and other mobile devices, thus 60 pct of the value of online sales was generated from mobile devices.