Flights canceled, diverted due to fog

Two flights from abroad to Sibiu and from Sibiu to western Europe, on Sunday to Monday night, were canceled (from and to Munich, Germany) and one diverted (from London, UK to Sibiu) due to the fog, the spokeswoman of the Sibiu International Airport, Alexandra Pacurar, said.

"Because of the unfavourable meteorological conditions - low visibility due to the fog - the flight Munich - Sibiu, that should have touched down at 1:00 hrs, and the flight Sibiu - Munich, respectively, scheduled to take off at 6:05 hrs, were canceled last night, while the flight London (SEN) - Sibiu, scheduled to land at 3:00 hrs has been diverted to Cluj - Napoca," Alexandra Pacurar explained.According to Pacurar, the air companies will either reschedule the flights or transfer the passengers from Cluj-Napoca to Sibiu.