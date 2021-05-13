Florin Citu: Romania will submit to Brusselts PNRR with full sum, 29.2 billion euro

Romania will submit a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) worth the entire allotted sum, 29.2 billion euro, said, on Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, emphasizing that he desires the PNRR to be approved the moment it reaches Brussels.

He mentioned that, at the end of the Government sitting, there were talks about his visit to Brussels regarding the PNRR and the objectives for ministers in the coming weeks, so that they result in the best plan to be presented to the European Commission for approval.

"What were discussions in Brussels about? Firstly, I was there to ensure that we're on the right path with the PNRR, I want a schedule by which it is approved from the moment it is submitted. I presented to the European Commission our objectives in what regards reform, our objectives in what regards the economy and the way in which the PNRR will support in the coming period economic growth and reform," said Citu, after the Government meeting.The Prime Minister said he assured the head of the European Commission that the current Government in Bucharest will make reforms."That is why we need a PNRR that supports the reform part," Florin Citu added.