Flu death toll in Romania reaches 44

The flu death toll for the 2019-2020 flu season has reached 44 in Romania, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).The last four deceased persons are women who tested positive for influenza virus type A, subtype (H1) pdm09: a 41-year-old from Iasi County; a 79-year old, from Neamt County; a 64-year old, from Bucharest, and a 43-year-old woman from Iasi County.
None of the four people had been vaccinated against the flu. The 41-year-old woman from Iasi County had no known pre-existing medical conditions.