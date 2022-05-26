Fmr president Traian Basescu files second lawsuit against Protection and Guard Service

Traian Basescu has filed a second lawsuit against the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, requesting the annulment of the decision to withdraw the protection and guard detail due to the former presidents.

This is the second trial filed by Traian Basescu, after he had previously asked judges to suspend the effects of the SPP ruling.

As head of state, from 2004 to 2014, Traian Basescu enjoyed a number of privileges. Thus, he received for free a protocol villa on Gogol Street in Bucharest Sector 1, he had an indemnity and a SPP protection and guard detail.

Under Law no. 406/2001, subsequently amended, the former presidents lose the right to these benefits if a court finds by final decision that they had the quality of a worker or collaborator of the (former communist secret police - ed.n.) Securitate.

Given that Traian Basescu received in March, at the Supreme Court, a final decision that he was a collaborator of the Securitate, RA-APPS notified him that he has 60 days to leave the protocol villa, and on March 28, SPP announced him that he no longer enjoys the right to protection and security from the Service.

Traian Basescu has not yet left the protocol villa and has filed two lawsuits against SPP.

According to the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS), Traian Basescu gave informative notes that would have led to the retention of a colleague from the Navy in the country.

The documents submitted in court by CNSAS show that Basescu had a liaison officer appointed by the former Securitate, with the rank of lieutenant-colonel, and that he would have given two holographic informative notes.

According to CNSAS, during his collaboration with the Securitate, Traian Basescu provided information denouncing activities contrary to the totalitarian communist regime, such as the intention to go abroad and relations with foreign citizens.AGERPRES