Fmr SocDem FinMin Darius Valcov escapes prison sentence for corruption, due to statute of limitations

The Craiova Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered the termination of the criminal trial against Darius Valcov, former social-democratic Minister of Finance and mayor of the municipality of Slatina, on the grounds that the facts had expired, and a sentence of 6 years and 6 months in prison with execution, received by him at the substantive court.

In July 2020, Darius Valcov was sentenced by the Dolj Court to 6 years and 6 months in prison with execution for bribery.

It took the judges of the Craiova Court of Appeal over two years to judge the appeal in this case, after which the magistrates found that the facts which Valcov was accused of had expired, as a decision of the Constitutional Court was applied in this regard.

It should be mentioned that before reaching the Dolj Court, the file was sent to the Bucharest Court and the Olt Court for procedural reasons.

Darius Valcov was sent to court in 2015 by the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Olt Court for instigation to give and take bribes.AGERPRES