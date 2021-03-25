FNGCIMM: Financiers of New Home 2021 programme accept applications starting on Friday

Financing of New Home programme starting on Friday will receive applications for this year's edition of the programme, the National Guarantee Fund of Credits for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in a press release on Thursday.

The government approved the guarantee ceiling of the New Home 2021 programme, worth 1.5 billion lei and the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday cut down the administration commission, from 0.40pct to a level of 0.30pct of the guarantee balance, reads the press release.

At the same time, the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises has completed the procedure for allocating the annual ceilings of guarantees that may be issued by the participating banks, depending on the share of guarantees granted by each lender in the previous year, according to the press release.The ceiling will be distributed with the agreement of the Ministry of Finance, following that the IT application will be opened for the 14 banks participating in the program: BRD-GSG, BCR, Banca Transilvania, CEC Bank, ING Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, OTP Bank, Banca Romanească, Unicredit Bank, Garanti Bank, First Bank, Vista Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and Alpha Bank.