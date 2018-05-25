stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Football: CS Universitatea Craiova wins Romania's Cup, after 2-0 in final against FC Hermannstadt

Inquam Photos / Alberto Grosescu
CS Universitatea Craiova won Romania's Cup in football after a 25-year break, on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, due to the victory 2-0 (1-0) in the final against second league team FC Hermannstadt.

