Football: CS Universitatea Craiova wins Romania's Cup, after 2-0 in final against FC Hermannstadt

CS Universitatea Craiova won Romania's Cup in football after a 25-year break, on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, due to the victory 2-0 (1-0) in the final against second league team FC Hermannstadt.
CS Universitatea Craiova won Romania's Cup in football after a 25-year break, on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, due to the victory 2-0 (1-0) in the final against second league team FC Hermannstadt.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!